A vehicle was damaged in Mt. Pleasant and now police are asking for the community's help in finding who was responsible.

Police say between the hours of 10 p.m. on May 27 and 8 a.m. on May 28, a vehicle was damaged in the 400 block of West Monroe. According to police, all four tires were slashed and the back window was broken out.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at (319) 385-1450.