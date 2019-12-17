Police: Victim robbed of vehicle at gunpoint in Davenport

Police are searching for a suspect after a person was robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint in Davenport.

According to police, they were called to the 1600 block of West Kimberly in reference to a robbery just after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was leaving a business and walking to their vehicle when they were approached by a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Police say the suspect displayed a gun and demanded their car keys. After they received the keys the suspect took the vehicle and left the area according to police. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was found just before 10:30 p.m., in the 4200 block of El Rancho Drive unoccupied.

Detectives are following up on the incident and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the "P3 Tips" mobile app or submit a tip online at "QCcrimestoppers.com".