Police: Violent crime in the Quad Cities likely "retaliatory and gang related"

It doesn’t matter where you live in the Quad Cities, your community has likely seen a recent violent crime.

In just hours, Rock Island saw a deadly stabbing and four shots fired calls, one of them injuring a man and police in East Moline are investigating after a man was shot multiple times. The incidents come one week after a Moline man was shot and killed in what the interim police chief called a “senseless shooting”. The interim chief said last week that these sorts of shooting crimes tend to be retaliatory and gang related.

"I've seen it in other communities where these types of shootings continue to go on if they are not addressed and addressed,” R.T. Finney, Moline’s interim Police Chief, said.

Four shots fired called Saturday night into Sunday were described as an incident between “two rival groups” by the Rock Island Police Chief.

“Armageddon is coming,” Garrett Marsin, who lives near the area of 12th Avenue and 14th Street, said. A man was shot across the street from his home Sunday morning. The victim has been treated and released.

Marin’s neighborhood was not along. Violent crimes are ignoring community borders and spreading across the Quad Cities.

"Really scary,” James Smith, who lives in East Moline, said. “They need to be caught and something needs to happen to them."

Smith calls the area of 27 ½ Avenue and 18th Street home. A man was shot multiple times just feet from his children’s bus stop.

"They have be inside when it gets dark outside because you cannot trust anyone,” Smith said.

Finney said last week, before these recent incidents, that most of the shots fired incidents in the Quad Cities tend to be retaliatory and gang related.

"These retaliatory shootings have to be addressed very quickly or they continue to get worse,” Finney said.

Police from Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline and Davenport are working together to solve the crimes and bring an end to it.

“I think the Quad Cities areas are doing that but we all have to be together to do that.,” Finney said.

According to the website Neighborhood Scout most of the crime in the Quad Cities communities occurs in the central parts of the cities and along the river. Bettendorf is the outlier in that. Most of the crime in Bettendorf occurs in the areas of the community butted up against the city of Davenport.

TV6 reached out the Police Chiefs of all the communities in the Quad Cities. Davenport’s police department did not return our calls. Rock Island refused to go on camera. Bettendorf’s chief said he did not want to discuss the crime because his community is not currently dealing with any major incidents.

