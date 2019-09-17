Police: Waterloo boy charged after carrying semi-automatic rifle near Irving Elementary School

Waterloo police arrested a 10-year-old boy Monday night after an officer saw him carrying a semi-automatic rifle in a pillowcase.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. an officer saw three boys carrying a pillowcase with what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle near West 6th and Allen streets, near Irving Elementary School.

Two boys ran away from the officer.

Police were able to stop the third boy outside of the school. He was charged with carrying weapons and interference with official acts while carrying a firearm.

Police say the boy had a semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle but could not specify if it was specifically an AR-15 or similar assault-style rifle.

Police said the boy was carrying an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. He is not being charged as an adult and was referred to juvenile court.

The other boys, aged 14 and 15, are not being charged, police said.