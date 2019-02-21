Police: Waterloo man forces 80-year-old to perform sex act before robbing her

A Waterloo man is facing charges after police said he forced an 80-year-old woman to perform a sexual act before robbing her.

On Wednesday, Waterloo police said Manuel Causey, 30, knocked on the woman's door, asking to shovel snow. He then forced his way into her home.

Police said Causey made the woman perform a sex act before stole property and left the home.

A police dog found Causey in the basement of a residence. He was taken into custody and faces burglary and sex abuse charges.

Causey is currently in the Black Hawk County Jail. Police had been looking for him since October when he failed to show up for a felony firearm charge.

Earlier this February, a warrant was issued for him for failing to check in and register as a sex offender.

