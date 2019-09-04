Police: West Burlington man arrested on enticing a minor for sexual purpose

A 45-year-old man from West Burlington has been arrested and charged with enticing a minor under the age of 16.

Officials with the Burlington Police Department say on Wednesday, September 4, the department arrested 45-year-old Andrew Nebergall on a Des Moines County warrant charging him with enticing a minor under the age of 16 for sexual purpose or illegal act.

Officials say the charge stems from an ongoing investigation being done by the Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center.

Nebergall is being held at the Des Moines County Correction Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

No additional information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375.