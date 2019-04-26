Police: Woman considered armed and dangerous; wanted on meth charges

A woman is wanted out of Rock Island for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Controlled Substance.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are now asking for the community's help in finding 39-year-old Sarah Wells.

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4'10" and approximately 100 pounds.

Officials say she is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.