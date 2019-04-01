Police: Woman driving on bare rim had margarita in cup holder

An intoxicated motorist with a full margarita in her cup holder is facing multiple charges after driving a car that was missing a front tire, police said.

Amy A. Dillon, 28, is charged with felony DUI after Tulsa Police say they measured her blood alcohol content at .21.

Officers were conducting an unrelated traffic stop Sunday morning in the 6300 block of East 38th Street when they say Dillon approached them in her vehicle.

“We could hear her coming from a block away,” Tulsa Police posted on Facebook.

“We quickly ended our original stop and stopped her.”

Police say Dillon replied “two tequila shots” when they asked how much alcohol she had consumed.

In addition to noting the margarita in her cup holder, police also said Dillon had been in some kind of crash and indicated this may be related to her missing tire.

Dillon is charged with second offense DUI, operating a vehicle with defective tires, transporting an open container, and not having a license in her possession while driving.