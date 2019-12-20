Police: Woman hits teen with car because she's "a Mexican" in Clive, Iowa

A Des Moines woman is charged with attempted murder after police say she ran over a 14-year-old girl because she was Mexican.

Officials with the Clive Police Department posted to Facebook on Friday with the announcement.

Police say on December 9, just before 5 p.m,. a 14-year-old girl was walking on the sidewalk on her way to an activity at a high school when a vehicle hit her.

Officials say the driver, 42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, of Des Moines, left the road to run the girl over.

The teenager suffered numerous injuries and police say Franklin left the area without helping the teen.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, police identified the driver and detectives interviewed her at the Polk County Jail where was being held on other charges.

During the interview, police say Franklin not only admitted to hitting the teen but did so intentionally. Police say Franklin told them she ran over the girl because she was "a Mexican". Officials say Franklin went on to make numerous derogatory comments about Latinos to investigators.

Franklin is being charged with attempted murder and is currently being held in the Polk County Jail.

Police ended the statement by saying "there is no place in our community (or any other) for this type of hatred and violence. We are committed to stand by and support this family adn work diligently with them to seek justice."

On Friday the Clive Fire Department took a picture and posted it to Facebook. There were six firefighters holding a piece of paper that read across "No room for hate in Clive".