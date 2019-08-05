Police: Woman pulls bag from body cavity, snorts drugs in police cruiser

A woman arrested for public intoxication and endangering the welfare of her baby was soon in more trouble after she was put in the back of a police cruiser.

Kathryn Ahlers is accused of snorting drugs hidden in her body cavity while in the back of a police cruiser. (Photo: Clark County Detention Center)

That’s when Kathryn Ahlers, 28, had a surprise for officers - she pulled a plastic bag out of a body cavity and she began inhaling a white substance through her nose, according to her arrest record.

Ahlers would try to hide the bag again, but police told her she would face an additional charge if they found the substance in jail. She then revealed the substance from between her legs.

An arrest record states Winchester police responded after a report of two intoxicated people that were about to operate a vehicle.

The report says Ahlers was unsteady on her feet and the child’s car seat was improperly fastened. In addition, the child’s diaper was saturated with urine and Ahlers had no food for the toddler.

Police added possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence to the public intoxication and endangerment charges.

Ahlers was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

