Police: Woman steals wallet; buys over $700 worth of things at Target in Davenport

Do you recognize this woman? If so, officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities would like to hear from you.

Moline police are asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect who used the victim's credit card at Target in Davenport. (KWQC)

Officials say on November 3, the victim had accidentally left her wallet at Aldi in Moline. When she went to return for the wallet, it was gone.

The wallet contained bank cards and $650 in cash.

The suspect spent over $700 on merchandise with the stolen card. Officials say she also had a child with her.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.