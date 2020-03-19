Police: Woman stole from vendor at Antique Spectacular Vintage Market in Rock Island

Do you recognize this woman? If so, you're asked to call police.

Police say on March 8, this woman stole from a vendor at the Antique Spectacular Vintage Market at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. The man pictured above was with her. (KWQC)

According to police, she stole two rings valued just over $300.

If you know who she is, you're asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.