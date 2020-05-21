Police: Woman wanted after employee has drink thrown in their face at East Moline gas station

Law enforcement needs your help in identifying a suspect who is wanted in connection with a disturbance at the Circle K in East Moline.

Police say she caused a disturbance after she threw a "slushy liquid" on an employee.

Police say she was seen leaving the area in a gray Chevrolet Malibu with stolen license plates.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.