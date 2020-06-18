Police: Woman wanted after victim's identity is stolen; thousands stolen from bank account

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for help from the community in identifying a suspect.

On January 30, 2020, the Davenport Police Department received a report from a victim who had her identity stolen. Officials say the suspect was able to show a fake ID at two US Bank branches. One of them was in Davenport and one of them was in DeWitt.

While displaying the fake ID, police say the suspect was able to withdraw nearly $8,000 in cash.

The victim’s information was also used to open a bogus credit card account.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.