Have you seen this woman? Do you recognize her? If so, you're being asked to contact the police department.

Police say she is wanted for a forgery case that involved counterfeit money.

If you have any information about this female and her whereabouts, please call the station at 343-9151 or Crime Stoppers at 344-0044. Text a tip by typing GALESBURG and the message/tip and send to 274637.