Bettendorf Police are investigating after the body of a female was discovered in a room at the Isle Hotel.

Police say the report came in on Friday, March 29th at 2:35 pm.

According to Police, there is an active death investigation so no other details will be released at this time but police did say they do not suspect foul play was involved and they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

An autopsy was scheduled in Iowa City on Sunday evening March 31st.