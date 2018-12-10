Police and community leaders express concerns over recent violent crimes across the QC

Concerned. Disturbed. Frustrated.

Community leaders and police across the Quad Cities are expressing new concerns after a series of violent crimes.

"It is disturbing,” Det. Michael Griffin with Moline Police said. “It is worrisome. Not only to the police, but to the public.”

Griffin made the comment to members of the media following a police chase on November 5th. The chase started in Moline and ended in Rock Island after a bank manager noticed two people in a car may be casing the bank. The suspects rammed a police car as they took off. Both of them face a number of charges.

"We have a lot of serious issues,” Gary Thrapp with Beyond the Baseline told TV6. “We have a lot of things happening every day, many of them we do not even know about."

Thrapp has worked for the past several years to look for ways to curb crime in the Quad Cities. He said our recent uptick is concerning.

"I am concerned. I am being real with you,” he said.

According to a count by TV6, in addition to the Moline police chase, there have been a total of three violent crimes in the Quad Cities in one week. On Sunday, November 10, a 31-year-old man was shot near Eight Street and Fourth Avenue. He is listed in “grave critical condition.” One person has been arrested for the shooting but police are continuing their investigation.

Moline is not alone in its violent crime. Davenport Police are investigating a bank robbery at Wells Fargo last Tuesday. Officers say the suspect told a teller he had a gun and got away with an unknown amount of cash. No arrests have been made.

"The violent crimes in the Quad Cities there seems to be an uptick,” Griffin said.

Griffin’s department is also investigating another violent crime, the unsolved homicide of Corey Harrell, Jr., 22. The father was found shot to death in his van near the police station. Police are searching for the suspect, but no arrests have been made.

Thrapp said crimes like we’ve seen recently paint a negative picture of the Quad Cities.

"I think that the perception is real that we have in our community,” he said. “If you're focusing just on the crime side of things, it is very negative.”

Moline’s mayor, Stephanie Acri, told TV6 over the phone she is concerned with the recent crimes. She’s invited the interim chief to come before council Tuesday night and address the issues. She has asked the interim chief to let council know if there are any additional resources need to keep the community safe.

