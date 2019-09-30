Police and school officials investigating after fight at North High School in Davenport

School officials are investigating after a fight took place at North High School Monday morning.

Police tell TV6 they were called to the high school just after 10 a.m. for a report of two students who were physically fighting between classes. Police say other arguments were happening at this time where eight students were involved but they quickly dispersed.

No injuries were reported and no charges have been filed at this time. Police tell TV6 the school resource officer is following up on potential charges.

School administration is also following up on the incident. TV6 reached out to school officials and we have not heard back at this time.

