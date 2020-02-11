Police announce arrest of man after string of burglaries in Mercer County

Officials are investigating after a 27-year-old was arrested on multiple charges including burglary.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Dylan Kling, of rural Sherard, after an investigation into a series of burglaries.

Officials say on February 8 deputies with the sheriff's office were assisted by Quad City MEG while they executed a search warrant in Reynolds. Deputies and agents say they recovered a substantial amount of stolen property and money.

The warrant followed an extensive investigation into numerous burglaries that had been happening in the northeast area of Mercer County according to officials.

Kling was arrested on a Mercer County warrant for burglary and was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Kling is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Mercer County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing and officials say more arrests are likely.