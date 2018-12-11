Police are asking for the public's help in locating two wanted suspects in Galesburg

Two men are wanted out of Galesburg on two unrelated charges.

Police say they are searching for the two, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

30-year-old Patrick D. Jefferson is wanted for FTA - Aggravated Domestic Battery.

23-year-old Tyler L. Morris is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Violation of a Sex Offender Registration Act.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 or the Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword "Galesburg" and then your tip.