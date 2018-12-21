Police charge fiance with murder in disappearance of Colo. woman

On Friday, police in Colorado arrested the fiance of a woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving. Patrick Frazee is charged with with murder and solicitation to commit murder, according to court records.

The Woodland Park Police Department held a news conference on Friday. They believe Kelsey Berreth was most likely killed at her home, but wouldn't speculate on where the body may be

Frazee was arrested at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado.

Kelsey Berreth was first reported missing on December 2, but last seen on November 22 at a grocery store near her home in Woodland Park, Colorado.

Berreth was last seen on video on Nov. 22 at a Safeway with her daughter. Frazee said he last saw her on Thanksgiving when she dropped off their daughter. Berreth and Frazee were not living together and the girl was staying with her father.

Friday's arrest came after police urged Frazee to speak directly with investigators and after a search of his high country ranch property as well as Berreth's own townhome in Woodland Park. Officials declined to say what they found.

Miles De Young, police chief of Woodland Park, said Frazee had communicated with police through his attorney but hadn't spoken with them directly.

Police said the only signs of Berreth were some text messages from her cellphone. Location data later suggested that by Nov. 25 the phone was in Idaho, 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) from Berreth's home.

Public records show that property associated with Frazee's name in Florissant covers 35 acres.

Frazee's attorney, Jeremy Loew, has said his client was cooperating with the investigation.

Loew previously said his client provided police with DNA samples and access to his cellphone. Frazee told police that Berreth last texted him on Nov. 25, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Berreth's employer, Doss Aviation, received a text message from her cellphone that day saying she planned to take the following week off.

A police investigation was opened Dec. 2 after Berreth's mother asked for a welfare check. Police said they found both of Berreth's cars outside her home.

Police also said Doss Aviation had accounted for all their planes and there was no reason to believe she used someone else's plane for a flight.

Public records show that property associated with Frazee's name in Florissant covers 35 acres (14 hectares).

Berreth and Frazee did not live together, according to relatives, and Berreth's daughter has been living Frazee.

According to property records, Berreth purchased her single-family home in Woodland Park in May.