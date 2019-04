Burlington Police say they have arrested 49-year-old Keith Lewis on Tuesday in relation to the March 31st, 2019 armed robbery of the Ayerco Gas Station located at 1532 Osborn Street.

According to Police Lewis is being held on no bond pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.