Have you seen Ann Marie Arzola? Police say she has been missing since August.

Officials with the Belvidere Police Department say 45-year-old Ann Marie is 5'1 and 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on August 15 in Rockford. She was reported missing on August 31.

If anyone has any information of Ann Marie Arzola’s whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867 or Detective King at 815-547-6455.