Have you seen Miaja Enriquez? If so, please contact police.

Police with the Albany Police Department posted to Facebook Monday announcing her disappearance.

She is 5'5 and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes a tattoo of "666" on one of her ankles and scars on her forearms.

Police say she is possibly in the Clinton, Princeton or Maquoketa area.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Albany Police Department at 309-887-4370.