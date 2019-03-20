Police ask for help locating vehicle stolen from Sterling

Have you seen the car pictured above?

Officials with the Sterling Police Department are asking for the community's help in locating a stolen vehicle. Officials say on Friday, March 15, they were called for a report of a stolen vehicle just before 8:20 a.m. Police say the vehicle was taken from the 800 block of East 3rd Street.

The car is described as a white 2007 4-door BMW 335i series with police memorial license plates numbered AK49-IP.

The car has a Chicago Blackhawk's sticker on the rear windshield and a German Shepherd sticker on the trunk.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

The Sterling Police Department would like to remind residents to call if they observe any suspicious people or activities.