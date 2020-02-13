Police ask for public's help in search for wanted man; considered armed and dangerous

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say 48-year-old John Steckel is wanted by Quad City MEG for delivery of methamphetamine. He is also wanted in Rock Island County for obstructing justice. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Steckel is described as being 6' tall, 195 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the P3 Tips app. You could earn a cash reward.