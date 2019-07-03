Police ask public not to urinate in Dixon Riverfront fountains

The Dixon Police Department on Wednesday made an uncomfortable post to its Facebook page in conjunction with the start the city’s annual Petunia Festival.

“We want to clear up any confusion. There is no swimming, bathing, washing clothes, urinating, or defecating in the water fountains at the Riverfront.”

The post, which does not say what prompted the advisory, goes on to cite a city ordinance forbidding the conduct along with the violation penalty of a fine ranging from $50 to $750.

Many commenting on the post have expressed dismay and disbelief.

“People are actually doing this???” Brenda Fike Humphrey asked.

Cindy Munson Reed commented, “I cant believe they would even have to post this. What is wrong with people and common sense.”