Police ask public to avoid area due to "police issue" in Geneseo

Police in Geneseo are asking the public to avoid an area in the city due to a "police issue".

Police say this is on North Chicago Street.

A viewer reached out to TV6 saying that the schools were on lockdown. At this time TV6 has not confirmed if schools are on lockdown but we have put in a call to the school district's office and are waiting to hear back.

Police tell TV6 that all units are heading to the area and that the public should avoid the area at this time.

TV6 has a crew heading to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.