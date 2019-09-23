Bomb squad heading to Geneseo after report of bomb; public asked to avoid area

Police in Geneseo are asking the public to avoid an area in the city due to a "police issue". Just before 10 a.m. police posted a release still asking the public to avoid the area of Chicago Street and Ogden

Avenue.

Police say at 8:15 a.m. a complaint was made on a driver who made a "disturbance at a business." The vehicle was stopped by the police department at the intersection of Chicago St. and Ogden Avenue.

During the stop police say the suspect made a threat of a potential bomb being inside of the vehicle. Police have not named the suspect but say the driver is in custody at this time.

Officials have evacuated the area and the Quad Cities Area Bomb Squad is heading to the scene to assist.