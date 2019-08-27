Police asking for help finding Illinois man with condition that puts him in danger

Have you seen this man? Police are asking for your help finding a 74-year-old Lake Zurich man, who they say has a condition that places him in danger.

The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Eugen L. Denzel at the request of the Lake Zurich Police Department.

Denzel is described as a white male who is 6'3" and weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at the corner of Kane Avenue and North Front Street in McHenry, Ill. at 12:45 a.m. on August 27.

Denzel was driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with an Illinois license plate, T521690.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Lake Zurich Police Department at (847) 438-2349 or call 911.