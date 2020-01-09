Police asking for help in identifying three suspects in Moline toy theft

Do you recognize these people? Police are asking for your help in identifying three people who did their Christmas shopping without paying for any of it.

Police say on December 10, 2019, three suspects stole a cart full of toys from the Walmart in Moline.

They say two women and a man entered the store together around midnight. The man later left the store and pulled up to the front of the store in a gray Ford F-150.

Police say the two women then left the store with a cart full of toys they didn't pay for. The toys were valued at nearly $700.

All three left the area in the gray pickup truck.

If you recognize them, you're asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.