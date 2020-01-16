Police asking for help in search for registered sexual predator in Scott County

Have you seen this man? Police say he is wanted for parole violation on original drug charges.

Demonte Harper, 41 (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Demonte Harper is wanted in Scott County for Parole Violation on an original charge of Possession Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Police say he has violent tendencies and is a registered sexual predator.

Harper is 41-years-old, 5'9" tall, 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free downloadable app P3 Tips. DO NOT APPROACH HIM! All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.