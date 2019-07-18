Police asking for public's help in finding man accused of assaulting bus driver in Rock Island

Have you seen this man?

Police are looking for the man pictured above, accused of physically assaulting a MetroLink bus driver in Rock Island on July 6. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of assaulting a MetroLink bus driver in Rock Island.

Police say on July 6, the suspect assaulted the bus driver near Sunset Heights apartments. They say the man left the area before authorities arrived and has not been identified. The bus driver did not require medical attention.

The suspect has long hair in dreadlocks, but they were being worn up at the time of the assault and are not visible in the photo seen above.

If you can help the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department solve this assault, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or use the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.