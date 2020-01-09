Police believe body pulled from Iowa River is missing Coralville woman

Police believe they found the body of a woman who was reported missing out of Coralville. This according to TV6's sister station KCRG.

Police say 60-year-old Kathryn Diane Ironside of Coralville was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 4 in the afternoon.

She was last seen near her home in the 200 block of E. 9th Street.

KCRG reports that police confirmed they found a body in the Iowa River near Rocky Shore Drive around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

In a press release, police say they believe the body that was recovered was Ironside's.

Authorities said the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity of the body which could take several days.