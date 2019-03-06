Police believe officer was exposed to fentanyl, bodycam shows officer response

An Iowa police department has released video of one of their officers who they believe was exposed to fentanyl.

The body camera video shows an unidentified Fort Dodge officer being helped by other officers and placed into an ambulance.

Officials say the officer was exposed to fentanyl during a routine traffic stop last weekend.

Police say the officer called for backup after becoming confused and light-headed after pulling over a 28-year-old driver.

When medics arrived the officer was unresponsive, after arriving to the hospital, he was given multiple doses of Narcan.

He is now home recovering.

Police are waiting to confirm the exact substance.