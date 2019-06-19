Galesburg Police bumping up security at Railroad Days

Galesburg's annual Railroad Days returns Thursday, so people are gearing up for the festivities. But, last year's shots fired incident is still in people's thoughts. TV6 spoke with a resident and the Police Chief of Galesburg who talked about security for this year's party.

“I think the mood in the community, as it often is, is that people are looking forward to Railroad Days,” said Police Chief, David Christensen.

After a shots fired incident during last year's railroad days, police say community members are ready to get their festival back on track.

“We don't want to let one event like that ruin the reputation of the community or Railroad Days as an event,” Christensen added.

The curator of the Galesburg Railroad Museum says nothing will break down the relationship the community has with each other, and this festival.

“It's still the same,” said Karen Godsil-Patrick. “Galesburg has withstood a lot of other issues and problems and Galesburg pulls together and pulls forward.”

The police chief says they've been working with the committee to make sure all concerns are dealt with.

“We've coordinated with the committee, we've had one of our officers attend the committee meetings so we're quite aware of the committee's concerns,” said Christensen.

They've even had volunteers step up from outside the police station who want to make sure everyone enjoys the weekend safely.

“There's volunteer groups that are volunteering to be downtown,” said Christensen. “Specifically, in the area of the carnival there's a group of young men from Carl Sandberg College that are going to be there - both young men and young women - they're all volunteers. They're just there to keep an eye open for any trouble that might develop.”

Police Chief Christensen did say they have beefed up their police presence for the coming days, making sure they can anticipate anything that might happen and to ensure everyone has the fun time they should be having. They expect no problems, just fun.