Police called after fight breaks out on Davenport school bus

Police were called shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday after a fight broke out on a Davenport school bus.

Officials with the school tell TV6 that there was a fight on the bus and three students were removed by Davenport police.

It is unknown at this time if any students were injured during the fight.

School officials say the students were from Keystone Academy and that they are not in school at this time.

TV6 has reached out to the Davenport Police Department regarding possible charges. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.