Police execute high-risk search warrant, ask for help in search for suspect

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the man accused of fatally shooting an East Moline man Monday night.

The announcement comes after officers with the Moline Police Department executed a high-risk search warrant at the suspect's home Wednesday afternoon but did not find him.

Officers searched the home in the 1800 block of 15th Street in Moline at around 4:15 p.m. The home was believed to have been occupied by 25-year-old Lamont Lamar Williams of Rock Island.

Williams has an active warrant out of Rock Island County for first degree murder for the homicide of 25-year-old Demetrius Tucker of East Moline.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities has approved a new Felony Gun Crime Initiative in Scott County and Rock Island County to help law enforcement in the Quad Cities battle local gun crime. Thanks to this initiative, there is now a $2,500 reward for information leading to Williams' arrest.

The Illinois State Police and the Quad Cities Federal Gang Task Force also assisted in the investigation. The Rock Island County Sherriff’s Department and the Bettendorf Police Department provided the use of their armored vehicles to keep officers who were close to the scene safe.

You're asked to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or use the free mobile app “P3 Tips” if you have information on Williams' whereabouts.