Several police officers were in the area of 18th Avenue and 19th Street in Moline Wednesday afternoon executing a high-risk search warrant.

Officers blocked the street between 18th Avenue and 19th Street to execute their search. They responded to the area around 4:15.

TV6 had a crew on scene. They tell us a tactical team went into a home in the area but the scene has since cleared.

The suspect is not being identified right now.

TV6 is working to get more information.