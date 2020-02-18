Police continue investigation regarding man impersonating officers in Muscatine

Police in Muscatine are still investigating after receiving reports of a man who posed as an officer.

Officials took to Facebook on Tuesday announcing they, along with the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, are continuing their investigation into the report.

Police say the man, described as being a white man between his 30's and 40's that was impersonating an officer over the last few weeks.

"Suspect has been wearing black clothing and a black stocking cap," police said in the post. "The offender is reported as driving a dark passenger car, possibly a Ford Focus."

Police say he's been stopping vehicles with a blue and red type flasher system that is on his dashboard as well.

If you're stopped and you question the legitimacy of the stop, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

Police say the dispatch can confirm if it's a valid stop.

"If you are suspicious, lock your doors and do not get out of your vehicle until you get confirmation from 911," police said. "Please call the dispatch center and report any vehicle that you believe to be suspicious."

Anyone with information or questions is asked to call 563-263-9922 or 911 for an emergency.