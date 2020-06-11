Police continue looking for answers after man is fatally shot in Rock Island

Police are asking anyone with information regarding a recent homicide in Rock Island to come forward.

On June 7, just after 10 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to the area of 10th Street and 7th Avenue for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located Kameron Moore on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Police say Moore died of his injuries.

Now, police are asking for anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, 309-762-9500, or use the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.