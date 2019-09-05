Police defend lack of info in Bettendorf gas station homicide

Nineteen days after a gas station clerk was shot to death late on a Saturday afternoon, Bettendorf Police have yet to release a suspect description or publicize any surveillance images of the crime.

Brittany M. Wilson, 28, of Donahue, Iowa, had been working at the Big 10 Mart at 2480 53rd Ave. for three months when police say her life was ended by someone intending to rob the store on August 17.

The daytime homicide in a high traffic area shocked a city where the most recent murder occurred in 2015.

The Bettendorf Police Facebook page contains two posts about the case which include when and where the homicide occurred, identify Wilson, state that investigators are seeking video evidence, and seek information from the public.

The August 18 and 19 posts in the days since have continued to garner comments, some of which express frustration police still have not released details on a possible suspect.

“The police are asking for help with any information but how can we help if we can’t see the videos to possibly identify the shooter?” Sue Goodmundson commented.

“I’m perplexed as to what the police department is doing about this.”

“What in the hell is the deal here?” Fred Hegwood wrote.

“The community and surroundings deserve answers.”

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball has stated previously there is no threat to public safety even though there has not been an arrest in the case.

“It’s hard to understand that the community is not in danger when this guy is at large,” Scott Fairman commented on Facebook.

“Hard to understand why there isn’t a video so the area can help identify and capture this person.”

While Bettendorf Police have not responded online to these individual comments, Chief Kimball on Thursday, Sept. 5, provided the following statement to KWQC TV6:

"Due to [the Big 10 Mart homicide] being an active police investigation we cannot release any information at this time. At some point in the investigation we may release more information when it is appropriate. These decisions are made at certain points in the investigation after interviews are conducted, evidence is being gathered and reviewed, and all leads have been followed so as to give us the greatest chance and ability to solve the crime and make an arrest without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation and chances for successful prosecution of the case. Often times the release of information can be detrimental to the investigation, the apprehension of the suspect and prosecution of the case. The decision to release the information at certain points in the case is not taken lightly and reviewed and determined on a regular basis by the detectives working the case and police administration. Shortly after the incident we knew that the suspect fled the scene so there was no danger to the public or nearby residents.”

Among the critical comments on the Bettendorf Police Facebook page are replies from those who appear equally passionate both in defending the department and urging the public to be patient.

“They don’t want to release too much information too early in case someone slips up. Believe me, they know what they are doing,” Leti Corral commented.

“I’m fully confident in chief Kimball’s dept. [sic] to investigate this properly and find this suspect,” Matthew White wrote.

“Just because they aren’t saying much does not mean they have nothing.”