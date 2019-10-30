Police departments team up for No Shave November in Battle of the Beards

Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up for No Shave November and they're doing it in the form of beards.

Davenport, Bettendorf, Milan, Silvis, Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Rock Island County, Scott County, Coal Valley, Walcott, Bluegrass, Buffalo, Eldridge and Geneseo are participating.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. those law enforcement agencies will hold their Battle of the Beards kick-off event.

You can read more from the announcement below.

"Battle of the Beards will once again pit Iowa vs Illinois law enforcement against one another to see who dominates the facial hair. This is a fun way to support a serious cause, cancer awareness and research.

Law enforcement is very visible within our community and our officers/deputies would like to give back to the community which supports us. Most departments have policies that prohibit beards, however for one month a year those policies are suspended and officers are allowed to grow beards. Every area police officer/deputy is allowed to participate for a $30 dollar donation to cancer awareness and research. The beards will begin November 1st, 2019.

This year 15 area law enforcement agencies are putting their faces towards a great charity. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital will be the recipient of all the funds raised by this event.

At the conclusion of the month of November, area law enforcement will square off against one another to see which side of the river grows the best facial hair. This will take place at Modern Woodman Park on December 2nd, 2019 at 11am. Local area news anchors will be on hand to judge this very competitive Battle of the Beards. There will be other categories such as Best Beard, Sexiest Beard, Old Fart Beard, Most Colorful Beard and Worst Try at Growing a Beard. Rayz Barber Shop will be on hand at the end of the competition to make sure all area law enforcement are back in regulation.

Please join us at this informal press conference to help us bring awareness to this great cause."