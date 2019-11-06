Police dept. in Texas mourns 7-year-old honorary officer

A child lost her fight with cancer Tuesday but touched many, many lives.

Abigail Arias, who had a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children, lived life to the fullest. (Source: Freeport Police/KTRK/CNN)

Abigail Arias had a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children.

She went through dozens of rounds of chemotherapy to remove it, but it returned last year.

Abigail lived her life to the fullest. She was made an honorary police officer in her hometown of Freeport, was made an honorary Texas Ranger and got a chance to meet Houston Astros star Jose Altuve before Game 1 of the World Series.

“It’s amazing to see she could lift so many spirits,” said Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey, who got to know her well.

Office Abigail, as she was known, was Officer 758.

“She wasn’t just representing for law enforcement. She was for all fighting cancer,” Garivey said.

During her fight with cancer, she touched the lives of people around the world.

In honor of Officer Abigail, law enforcement from all over escorted her to Stroud Funeral Home on Tuesday.

“Agencies from all over the county represented. We’re so thankful to every single one of them,” Garivey said.

“We’ve been following Abigail and her family the whole time,” Tara Riley of Campbell’s Towing said. They honored her life and her brave fight with cancer.

'There’s not amount of strength that could even compare to how strong she is, very strong family," Riley said.

As the community says goodbye to her, they say they'll remember to live like she did.

“So take what she gave us, all the great memories and follow her lead, and let’s continue her vision her journey and her memory,” Garivey said.

