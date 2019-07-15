Police dept. warns flushing drugs in toilet could cause “meth-gators”

A police department in Tennessee has raised a few eyebrows with a weekend post to its Facebook page regarding drugs and wildlife.

The post details the arrest of a man who police say was caught trying to flush methamphetamine down his toilet, then asks the public to not “flush your drugs” because they would then end up in area bodies of water.

“Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do,” the post reads.

“Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River.”

After a skeptical Facebook user asked for more detail, the police department explained the post was being light-hearted while making a serious point.

“We use humor in our posts to not only get our point across but also make sure people remember it. Dryly stating ‘don’t flush your drugs’ or ‘don’t speed’ is hardly memorable.”

The police department serving a city of 1,700 people said it wants the public to avoid flushing prescription drugs in addition to illegal drugs.

“If you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way.”