Police find meth and gun while investigating fire alarm; three arrested in Burlington

Three people have been arrested following a fire alarm at the Super 8 Motel in Burlington.

Police say emergency officials were called to the motel on Kirkwood on Wednesday at 5 a.m. in response to a fire alarm.

Police say upon arrival the occupants of the room were gone but they located narcotics that were recently used left behind. Police say this may have set off the fire alarm.

While officials were in the room the occupants returned to the room and police say two of them had an outstanding warrant.

A K9 unit was used in the area on the suspect's vehicle and police say the dog was alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search was done on the vehicle and police say a large quantity of methampethamine and a gun were found.

Three people were arrested following the incident and police say additional arrests are expected.

30-year-old Jacob Hogberg, of Denmark, Iowa, is being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to affix drug tax stamp, carrying weapons, possession of a short barrel shotgun and possession of a firearm by a felon.

32-year-old Tyler Jennings, of Montrose, Iowa was arrested on a Lee County, Iowa warrant.

33-year-old Kathy Conard, of West Burlington, Iowa, was arrested on a Des Moines County warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.