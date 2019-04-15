Police find stolen gun, charge 19-year-old Davenport man

A 19-year-old has been charged after an incident in Davenport where police say they found a stolen gun.

On Sunday, April 7, police say they were called to Lookout Park for a weapons call. The caller told police there was a man who had a gun on him.

Upon arrival, officers say it was discovered the suspect, 19-year-old Leon Simpson, of Davenport, was damaging nearby property. Police say Simpson jumped on the hood of a silver Chevy Prizm and then jumped on the windshield, destroying it.

Police say Simpson was in possession of a black and gray colored handgun and waved it in a threatening manner towards three people. Police say this incident was partially captured on someone's cellphone.

Simpson told officials following the incident that he initially ran from police because he had just broken out the window of the car listed above. While he was running from police, officials say Simpson discarded the gun which police later found. The gun, a Remington 1911 .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was reported stolen in a theft in Davenport last year.

The 19-year-old posted bond and is being charged with two counts of Assault/Displaying Dangerous Weapons, Criminal Mischief 4th-degree and Interference with Official Acts.