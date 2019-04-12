Police give River Drive closure update, say river's crest is expected to remain

Police in Bettendorf say that due to recent rainfall the Mississippi River's crest is expected to remain the same.

"We've been fielding inquiries concerning how long River Drive will be closed in Bettendorf," police posted to their Facebook page. "Due to the local rainfall as well as the anticipated snow-melt coming our way from when all the snow north of us starts to melt, the river's crest is expected to remain the same, if not increase, for at least the next week or so."

Officers will post updates once the barricades are expected to be removed.