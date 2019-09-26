Police giving extra attention to Des Moines Register after criticism turned threatening

Police say they're giving extra attention to the Des Moines Register after the onslaught of criticism the Register faced turned threatening.

The criticism comes after Carson King revealed the broken partnership with Busch stemmed from a Register reporter who found controversial tweets he made in 2011 as a 16-year-old.

On Thursday, the Register released a new statement in response to the backlash and revealed that reporter was no longer with the Register.

"We are certainly aware of some of the threats they've had. They made a report to the police department, so that goes on our radar as a place we are going to want to give a little extra attention to," Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said.

That attention comes in the form of around the clock patrolling outside of the Register's downtown building for the time being.

"Right now, they've got some unique security concerns with some threats that may have come in, so I think it`s an abundance of caution, just trying take of your employees," Sgt. Parizek said.

With eyes on the outside, the Des Moines Register has also added an extra layer inside. Police say the Register has hired an off-duty police officer to provide an extra security presence at their business.

Police say while everyone is entitled to an opinion, right or wrong, sometimes it can cross into a line that borders on criminal.

"You can have your opinion and exercise your First Amendment right all you want, but you cannot threaten people, and you cannot threaten to commit crimes, and if that happens, if we are able to identify you, you will probably be arrested," Sgt. Parizek said.

More than 163,000 have signed a petition asking the Register to apologize to Carson King.