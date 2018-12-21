Police hoping to get help in locating trike that was stolen from East Moline

If you've seen the trike pictured above police are asking for your help.

Police say sometime between December 4 and December 11, someone stole a vendor trike with a freezer attached. Police say it was taken from a shed located in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue in East Moline.

The trike belonged to eight graders who started a business to raise money for a school trip to Washington D.C.

Police say it is described as a burgundy an tan colored trike with a basket on the handlebars. The freezer has a solar panel on top. The bike is valued at $1,200.

If you've seen this trike or have any information regarding this incident you're asked to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

You can also submit an anonymous web tip at this link.